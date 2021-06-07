OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting late Sunday night as the escalation of gun violence on Oakland streets continued to surge.

Oakland police said officers responded to reports by Shot Spotter activation in the 5100 block of Ygnacio Ave. around 9:21 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered five victims of a shooting ranging in age from 21 to 36 years old. All five were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The East Bay Times reported a 36-year-old man was in critical condition Monday morning. The conditions of the others have not been released, but all five were expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators were still working out a timeline and details of the shooting. They have not released the relationship of the five who were wounded.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or motive.

There has been a surge in homicides and shootings in Oakland so far this year. There were 174 ShotSpotter Activations reported from May 24-May 30 up 119%. There were 60 instances of gunfire. There have been more than 50 homicides in the city since Jan. 1.