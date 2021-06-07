SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Cruz on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a wanted sex offender after receiving a tip from law enforcement in North Carolina, authorities said.
According to social media posts by the department, last Thursday, police were contacted by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina regarding a wanted sex offender who might be living in Santa Cruz.
WANTED SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED Thanks, @NewHanoverSO for tip-off that this sex offender was possibly living in #SantaCruz city limits. Detectives wasted no time – located & confirmed Troy Walker who used an alias was arrested. NC to CA via dating website https://t.co/zUCjHciag0 pic.twitter.com/GpfVS8Lkbd
— Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) June 7, 2021
The department’s investigations bureau pursued the tip, locating and confirming that wanted 48-years-old sex offender Troy Lamar Walker was living in Santa Cruz. Detectives also determined that Walker — who is known to use aliases to evade arrest — was currently was using the false name of Jacquard Sauvignon.
Using that alias, Walker met a female Santa Cruz resident through an online dating website and subsequently travelled to Santa Cruz sometime in April. Police learned the woman was unaware of Walker's true identity and that he was a wanted felon.
On Friday around noon, Santa Cruz police arrested Walker for the outstanding felony warrant in violation of the terms of his sex-offender registration. He was booked at the Santa Cruz County Jail, is currently awaiting a full extradition back to North Carolina.