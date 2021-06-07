SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Crews in the North Bay early Monday evening knocked down a fire outside Santa Rosa city limits that destroyed a structure and consumed about a half acre of vegetation, according to authorities.
According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, firefighters responded to multiple calls regarding the fire on Hall Road just west of the city shortly before 6 p.m.
The fire department tweeted out dramatic video that showed the structure fully involved.
Santa Rosa Fire responded to a structure fire to the west of the Santa Rosa City limits on Hall Rd. The fire involved one structure & spread to approximately 1/2 acre of vegetation. Santa Rosa Fire supported Sonoma County Fire Dist & sent 3 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck & 1 Bat Chief. pic.twitter.com/YwyZPdQvHu
— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) June 8, 2021
Santa Rosa Fire sent three engines, one ladder truck and a battalion chief to supported the Sonoma County Fire District in the fight to contain the fire.
There were no reports of any injuries.