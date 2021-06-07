DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A brush fire in Discovery Bay disrupted traffic on Highway 4 in both directions for hours Monday, according to CHP.

The blaze, reported shortly before 3 p.m. along the 17000 block of state Highway 4, has scorched about a 1/4 acre adjacent to the roadway, said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Steve Aubert.

The fire was burning east of Discovery Bay Boulevard on both sides of the highway, authorities said. Heavy smoke has reduced visibility in the area to nearly zero, according to reports.

Smoke from the fire prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down Highway 4 while crews battled the fire.

#DiscoveryBay , #Hwy4 both directions at #OldRiverBridge, shut down because of a grass fire creating near-zero visibility. Alternates #Hwy12 and #I205 are so far away, maybe better to wait it out.#KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 7, 2021

Forward progress on the blaze was stopped about 3:40 p.m., Aubert said.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the fire at around 3:45 p.m.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert, noting that the fire had blocked all lanes.

As of about 5:40 p.m., CHP said one-way traffic control was in effect due to the fire.

UPDATE: Brush fire on Eastbound and Westbound CA-4 East of Discovery Bay Blvd in Discovery Bay. One Way Traffic Control in Effect https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) June 7, 2021

However, it wasn’t until almost three hours later that officials finally confirmed that all lanes of traffic had reopened.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Eastbound and Westbound CA-4 East of Discovery Bay Blvd in Discovery Bay. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) June 8, 2021

Motorists were advised to expect residual delays in the area.