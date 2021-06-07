NOVATO (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire in Novato Monday afternoon has led to some evacuations in a residential neighborhood, authorities said.
Bradley Ave. was closed as a result and limited evacuations were taking place, police said.
At 4:26 p.m., the Novato Fire District tweeted that the fire was under control and no structures were damaged.
