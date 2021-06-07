SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The wind started howling in many parts of the Bay Area early Monday afternoon as a wind advisory for most of the region went into effect, according to forecasters.

Onshore flow was creating the windy conditions that were also contributing to lower temperatures across the Bay Area and on the Central Coast, which was included in the advisory announced Sunday.

It's breezy today, but expect even stronger afternoon and evening onshore winds on Monday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of the #BayArea and Central Coast from Noon to 8 PM PDT Monday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MApi4VVBXZ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 6, 2021

Initially impacted areas included the Golden Gate, the Marin Headlands and anywhere near the coast. The advisory issued by the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service went into effect at noon and remains in place until 8 p.m. Monday night.

Gusts up to 40 mph are forecast along the coast including San Francisco, the San Mateo coastline and other areas on the water. The inland valleys of Contra Costa and Alameda counties will see gusts to 35 miles an hour as the afternoon progresses.

The Bay Area National Weather Service Twitter account posted that gusts up to 55 mph were possible in some gaps and passes.

Winds🍃 will continue to pick up this morning as our onshore flow kicks in. Aside from cooler temperatures, we'll also observe some gusty conditions regionwide. Here's a quick look at what you can expect this afternoon. For the latest on the wind advisory: https://t.co/haMHvVxQoT pic.twitter.com/jibc8iPEXo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 7, 2021

KPIX Reporter Juliette Goodrich posted video on Twitter that showed how strong the winds were already kicking up shortly before 1 p.m.

#alert Wind advisory in the East Bay through tonight …. this video is near the Pleasanton ridge and you can see and hear the wind gusts . Forecast and advisories tonight on #kpix5 pic.twitter.com/cJurJa9WnH — Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) June 7, 2021

Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. Similar temperatures and winds are expected to continue through Wednesday.