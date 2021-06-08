OAKLAND (CBS SF/KPIX) — The price of water will increase for some Bay Area households as early as this summer.
East Bay Municipal Utility District's board of directors unanimously approved a two-year $2.25 billion budget that will increase water rates by 4 percent each year.
The first hike begins July 1, 2021, and will be followed by another increase on July 1, 2022.
The District said the money will be used for critical water and wastewater system improvements
"We have carefully threaded the needle to meet the challenges facing our customers and our needs to invest in our critical infrastructure," said Board President Doug Linney in a statement, on Tuesday. "Today, we adopted water rates that are lower than previously projected and wastewater rates that were on target, while advancing upgrades to respond to aging infrastructure and climate change."
According to EBMUD, the average household will see a $2.53 increase the first year, and an additional $2.66 per month, in 2022. High water users could see their bills increase by as much as $6.85 per month in 2021, and $7.14 in 2022.