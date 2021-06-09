HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police in Hayward on Wednesday identified a female victim who was shot and succumbed to her injuries early Saturday morning.
On June 5 at approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to Eden Hospital after a 20-year-old female arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at Eden Hospital by medical personnel, but was later pronounced deceased.
Police officers later determined the shooting took place in the 32000 block of Trevor Avenue in Hayward.
The Alameda County Coroner’s Office and the Hayward Police Department identified the homicide victim as 20-year-old Hayward resident Rachelle Gouailhardou.
Police did not offer any suspect information. The investigation into the fatal shooting is active and ongoing. Authorities said they will release additional details as they become available.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Hayward Police Detective Purnell at 510-293-7176.