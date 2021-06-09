TRACY (BCN) — An Altamont Corridor Express train struck and killed a person Wednesday morning near Tracy.
The transit agency reported shortly after 7:20 a.m. that train 05 from Stockton to San Jose stopped just before the Tracy station as a result of a “trespasser incident.”READ MORE: Man Arrested In Sexual Assault, Attempted Robbery in Redwood City
ACE Director of Operations Brian Schmidt said the collision involved a street sweeper.
According to ACE, train 05 has been stopped for service and the train remains at the scene.READ MORE: California Drought: Santa Clara Water Board Debating Water Shortage Declaration
ACE will continue running full service Wednesday evening with three trains running from San Jose to Stockton.
MORE NEWS: San Rafael Robbery Suspect Swims Into San Francisco Bay In Escape Attempt
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.