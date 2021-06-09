SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Wednesday afternoon were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood park that left a woman in critical condition, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting incident in the parking lot of the Bayer Neighborhood Park and Gardens on the 1500 block of West Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Officers found a female shooting victim who had been shot more than once. She was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition with possible life-threatening injuries.

Shooting in Bayer Park Parking Lot

Shooting in Bayer Park Parking Lot

6/9/21 at 2:52PM SRPD responded to Bayer Neighborhood Park & Gardens regarding a shooting Adult female was shot more than once. In critical condition. No suspect info at this time.

Police said the suspect or suspects in the shooting are believed to have left the scene in a vehicle, but no specific vehicle description was available. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone connected to the shooting.

Detectives and field evidence technicians responded to the scene to interview witnesses and collect evidence. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the parking lot.

West Avenue between South Avenue and Liana Drive was closed for several hours while police processed the scene.

A reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Rosa police.