SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State officials announced Thursday that California is appealing a recent decision by a federal judge to overturn a 32-year-old ban on assault weapons.

At a press conference in front of San Francisco General Hospital Thursday morning, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that he is appealing the decision by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez that overturned the ban, calling it “disappointing.”

“In many ways the opinion was disturbing and troubling,” Bonta said. “But we cannot, and we are not, deterred by this ruling. Our strong common sense gun laws not only curb mass shootings, but gun violence in general.”

Raw Video: Governor Newsom, Attorney General Bonta Announce Appeal Of Assault Weapon Ban Ruling

Judge Benitez, who was appointed by George W. Bush, based his decision on the fact that other states allow residents to own such weapons. He also described assault weapons like AR-15s as being like Swiss Army knives, “good for both home and battle.” AR-15s are military grade semi-automatic rifles that are the most commonly used firearm in mass shootings here in the U.S.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who also spoke at the press conference, renounced Benitez’s decision after it was announced, calling it “a direct threat to public safety and the lives of innocent Californians, period.” At the press conference, Newsom did not hold back when calling out those who supported the overturning of the ban.

“For folks that wax on about public safety and they sit back passively and say nothing about this outrageous decision, shame on them. What frauds they are,” Newsom said. “Frauds. They’re not serious about violence if they’re not serious about gun violence. If they’re not serious about gun violence and they will not evaluate the absurdity of a decision like this – a weapon of war, nothing more than a weapon of war that’s been regulated for over 32 years – and sit by passively and not say a damn word, or worse yet, applaud this decision, they’re not serious about gun violence in our state and in our nation.”

Another guest speaker at the press conference, Dr. Andre Campbell, who works at San Francisco General Hospital, took issue with Benitez’s positive description of the AR-15. He noted that he had seen the effects of what the rifle does to a human’s body as like “a bomb went off in the tissue of the patient.”

“The AR-15 is a weapon of mass destruction,” Dr. Campbell said. “There is no comparison.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also spoke at the conference, noting that government interventions into issues like gun violence save lives. For example, she pointed to how the city locked down during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, saving thousands from getting deathly ill.

“Just imagine what it would be like if we didn’t shut down,” Breed said. “Walking away and turning a blind eye is not an option. Lives are at stake here.”

In a statement released after the press conference, the pro-2nd Amendment nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition, who filed the lawsuit that lead to Benitez’s ruling, stated that it would fight the appeal and even the stay of the judgement. It also condemned Newsom’s criticisms of Benitez, calling them “verbal assaults on a long-respected member of the judiciary.”

Bonta said his office will ask the federal appeals court to stay Benitez’s decision, which the judge had anticipated in his ruling. The ban will stay in effect until the appeals court makes its ruling.