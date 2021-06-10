BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A man was wounded when occupants of two cars exchanged gunfire in Brentwood Thursday afternoon, police said.
Brentwood police found the 21-year-old victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries at a parking lot at 2501 Sandcreek Road around 5:30 p.m. Preliminary information gathered by police indicates that two shooters in separate cars exchanged fire.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.
The two vehicles involved were described as being a silver sedan which the victim occupied and a black sedan that contained black or Hispanic males. Police think the shooting was not random and represents no ongoing threat to the public.
A weapon was recovered at the scene. No additional information was released.