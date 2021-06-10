Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Fire, Gilroy, Sargents Fire, Wildfire

GILROY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire officials on Thursday afternoon confirmed that firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire burning along northbound Highway 101 near the Sargent overcrossing in Gilroy.

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the fire at 3:23 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: VTA Shooting: Personnel Files Of Gunman Released; Colleague Feared He'd 'Go Postal'

The fire was initially reported at about a quarter of an acre and appeared to have started at the roadside.

READ MORE: COVID Reopening: Oakland Public Libraries Return To Pre-Pandemic Hours Next Week

So far, traffic on Highway 101 has not been affected.

At around 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire offered an update, saying forward progress of the fire had been stopped and the call for additional units had been cancelled. Driver were advised to be safe while traveling through the area.