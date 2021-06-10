GILROY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire officials on Thursday afternoon confirmed that firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire burning along northbound Highway 101 near the Sargent overcrossing in Gilroy.
Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire on N. Hwy 101 and Sargents Overcrossing. Fire is reported 1/4 acre roadside start in grass moving into brush. #SargentsFire
The fire was initially reported at about a quarter of an acre and appeared to have started at the roadside.
So far, traffic on Highway 101 has not been affected.
At around 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire offered an update, saying forward progress of the fire had been stopped and the call for additional units had been cancelled. Driver were advised to be safe while traveling through the area.
Firefighters have forward progress stopped and are continuing two engines, cancelling the balance. Please drive safe through the area as traffic may be impacted by first responders working. #SargentsFire
