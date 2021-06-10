OAKLAND (BCN) – The Oakland Public Library announced Thursday it is returning to its pre-pandemic service hours starting next week.

On Tuesday, service at all 18 library branches in the city will return to the hours that were in effect in March 2020 when buildings were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Main Library at 125 14th St. will be open seven days a week, while 15 neighborhood branches will be open six days per week, including staying open until 8 p.m. twice a week, library officials said.

The African American Museum and Liibrary at Oakland and the Oakland History Center will also be available for visits and browsing, although the AAMLO will continue to require appointments to peruse archives, the seed lending library, and group tours, according to the library.

Tuesday is also the day the state is lifting its tiered reopening system and removing most capacity limits. The Oakland Public Library will still require face coverings inside its branches.

Library hours and more information about the reopening can be found at https://oaklandlibrary.org/news/2021/06/oakland-public-library-expand-hours-june-15-0.

