BELMONT (BCN) — Police arrested a 22-year-old Oakland man Monday after a traffic stop led to discovery of drugs and unregistered guns, including a ghost gun.
Belmont police said they pulled over Walter Mancia Menjivar for a traffic violation at about 10:45 a.m. on Ralston Avenue near Island Parkway.
Officers said they found Menjivar in possession of two guns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamines.
One gun was a loaded, 9mm ghost gun, so named because it was made without serial numbers and makes tracing the weapon to specific crimes virtually impossible. The other was a pellet gun designed to look like a submachine gun, police said.
