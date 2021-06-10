SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin Thursday morning.
Police said officers were patrolling in the area of Market and Jones streets around 10:10 a.m. and heard gunshots. Officers found the victim, described as a man in his 40s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim has been taken to a local hospital. Police remain on the scene to investigate and asked people to stay clear of the area.
The SFPD Tenderloin Station Twitter account posted a request that anyone who witnessed the incident or was aware of any evidence contact police.
— SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) June 10, 2021
No additional details about the shooting or potential suspects were immediately available.