SANTA CRUZ (BCN) — Nine vintage guitars worth $225,000 that were stolen last year in Southern California were recovered this week after they were tracked to locations in Santa Cruz, police said.

The guitars ranged in value from $5,000 to $50,000, Santa Cruz police said on Wednesday. The instruments were among $2 million in musical equipment and personal belongings stolen from a storage unit in Marina Del Rey, a seaside community in Los Angeles County.

The burglary was discovered in July 2020, and the following month, Los Angeles police and other law enforcement agencies arrested several suspects.

Investigators learned that some of the stolen items were being sold in Santa Cruz, through a legitimate online website, Reverb.com.

Santa Cruz police detectives were able to develop information regarding the possible suspects selling the guitars, and where the stolen items were located.

On Tuesday, search warrants were served at three different sites in Santa Cruz, including two homes associated with a warehouse in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue, police said.

When all three properties were searched, the nine stolen vintage guitars were recovered: 1958 Gretsch Country Club, 1957 Gretsch Country Club, 1960 Gretsch Chet Atkins, 1959 Rickenbacker Capri, Rickenbacker 12 string, Rickenbacker 12 string, Gibson Chet Atkins Classical Electric, Fender Stratocaster limited release, Hofner 500 Bass.

No arrests were made in the case, and it’s unclear how the stolen property was obtained by people connected to the searches.

Detectives are following up on the case and ask anyone with information to contact Santa Cruz police Detective Trevor Kendall at (831) 420-5963 or leave information on the Crime Tip Line at (831) 420-5995.

