FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Firefighters are at the scene of a three-alarm vegetation fire with structure involvement early Friday evening, according to authorities.
The Fairfield Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire burning near Markley and Vandan roads at around 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield firefighters are working a third alarm vegetation fire with structure involvement. At Markeley Road and Vandan
The fire — named the Markley Fire — is burning in Solano County with a rapid rate of spread, according to authorities. The fire has burned about five acres so far.
Travis Air Force Base has been notified because the fire is burning towards the base's property.
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.