NOVATO (CBS SF) — Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire burning on a hillside near Novato late Friday morning, according to authorities.

Marin County Fire, Cal Fire and Novato firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that appears to be near Big Rock Ridge.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service tweeted a brief video from PG&E’s Mt. Burdell camera that showed the smoke being produced by the fire.

 

The fire is burning near H Ranch and has consumed 2-3 acres, authorities said.

Air support is helping fight the fire.

This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide updates as information is made available.