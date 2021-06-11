NOVATO (CBS SF) — Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire burning on a hillside near Novato late Friday morning, according to authorities.
Marin County Fire, Cal Fire and Novato firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that appears to be near Big Rock Ridge.
The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service tweeted a brief video from PG&E’s Mt. Burdell camera that showed the smoke being produced by the fire.
The Mt. Burdell Cam (North Bay) 📸 shows a plume of smoke associated with a developing fire. #CaWx #Cafire pic.twitter.com/fR4kfoy2xh
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 11, 2021
The fire is burning near H Ranch and has consumed 2-3 acres, authorities said.
Air support is helping fight the fire.
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide updates as information is made available.