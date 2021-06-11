SAN FRANCISCO — On Friday evening, San Francisco Pride will host the first of two movie nights at Oracle Park.

Partnering with the 45th Frameline Film Festival, SF Pride organizers have two full evenings of live and virtual entertainment planned this weekend.

“We are so excited to welcome our communities back to in-person celebrations with two nights at Oracle Park,” said SF Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez.

The movie nights are the largest public events taking place this year with the cancellation of the SF Pride Parade due to pandemic concerns. The film adaptation of Tony-award winning musical ‘In the Heights’ premieres Friday night.

Jon M. Chu — Bay Area native and director of the film — even named his son Heights after the movie.

“America is growing up, and going through our own teenage struggles of trying to figure out our own identity, these people were going through their own cultural identity crisis,” explained Chu.

Before the premiere, there will be a presentation hosted by Bay Area performer and ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ contestant Rock M. Sakura as well as pre-recorded messages from Mayor London Breed and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ will be Saturday night’s featured film.

Tickets to either or both nights are available through the Oracle Park MLB website.