SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday asked the public’s help finding a pet Yorkshire Terrier who was stolen along with a suitcase from a victim’s vehicle Thursday night.

Police tweeted photos of the dog, a 10-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Leo, on Friday afternoon as they asked for the public’s assistance in locating the dog and reuniting him with his family.

⚠️ HELP US FIND LEO ⚠️ San Francisco Police Request Public’s Assistance in Locating Pet Dog Stolen in Auto Burglary. Leo is a 10-year-old multi-colored Yorkshire Terrier who has some minor health issues ➡️ https://t.co/UCeq346bGz pic.twitter.com/xiL1drwQ4g — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 11, 2021

On Thursday evening at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers met with the victim of an auto burglary at the Central Station.

The victims told police that they had parked their Lexus sedan on North Point Street near Powell Street, leaving Leo inside the car. When they returned, they found that an unknown suspect had broken a window and stolen the dog, who was in a soft, nylon-style dog carrier. The department’s tweet featured a photo of they type of dog carrier Leo was in as well.

The suspect or suspects also took a suitcase. Police said the owners told them Leo has some minor health issues.

Police have noted a recent increase in vehicle break-ins as tourism in San Francisco begins to make a comeback. According to the San Francisco Police Department, car burglaries are up 138 percent in the Central District from this time last year.

SFPD investigators are asking anyone with information about the auto burglary or Leo’s whereabouts to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.