SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A crash during a street race between two vehicles in San Jose killed a driver, police said Friday.

The crash happened around Thursday just before 11 p.m. on Snell Ave. between The Woods Dr. and Rosenbaum Ave. just south of E. Capitol Expressway in South San Jose.

San Jose police said a preliminary investigation showed a man driving a 1998 Honda Accord and a man driving a 2001 Lexus GS30 were speeding northbound on Snell Avenue when both vehicles swerved off the roadway and collided with two separate trees.

The driver of the Honda Accord, which was badly mangled in the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene while the Lexus driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

There was no word on the condition of the other driver.

Police said the evidence collected at the scene indicated that the vehicles were street racing.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after contacting the victim’s family.

It was the 23rd fatal traffic collision, and 24th victim of 2021, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.