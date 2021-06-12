HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — As an extreme drought strengths it’s grip on Sonoma County, Healdsburg officials have unveiled tough new restrictions on water use including limiting individuals to 74 gallons a day and ordering sprinklers and drop irrigation system to be shut down immediately.
With no significant rain showers likely for several months, the state of the drought continues to worsen in the county. Lakes Sonoma and Mendocino — vital sources of water — are at their lowest levels ever for this time of year.READ MORE: Update: One Killed, Two Injured When Truck Crashes Into Diners at San Jose Sports Bar
In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a regional drought emergency for the Russian River watershed in Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Since that time conditions have gotten more arid. Several Sonoma County communities have put in place voluntary measures.READ MORE: San Francisco Police Arrest Serial Burglary Suspect
Healdsburg is among the first, but won’t be the last, to issue tough mandatory water restrictions. They include:
- Residential Customers are assigned a water budget of 74 gallons per person per day.
- Commercial Customers are required to reduce water usage by 40%.
- Automated irrigation — sprinklers or drip — is prohibited for all residential, commercial and industrial customers.
- Hosing driveways, hardscapes areas power washing, and washing personal vehicles are prohibited.
- Planting new landscaping or grass is prohibited.
- Hand-watering is allowed so long as it’s within water allowance
- Use of hoses to clean driveways, hardscape or personal vehicles is prohibited
- Fines up to $1,000 per day for violations
Water officials were advising customers to purchase a Flume smart metering device. It easily connects to your water meter and wi-fi for real time water use. The city offers a $100 rebate of the purchase price.MORE NEWS: COVID: San Francisco Restaurants Prepare For Full Reopening; 'We Will Not Be The Vaccine Police'
More information on current water restrictions: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/714/Current-Drought-Information