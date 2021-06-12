SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A woman died and two men were injured after a suspected drunk driver plowed his truck into the outdoor patio of Agave Sports Bar & Grill Friday night, according to San Jose police and witnesses.

San Jose police said officers responded to calls of a vehicle careening into the outside dining area of the Agave Sports Bar and Grill Restaurant located at 544 Alma Avenue at around 9 p.m.

Investigators said that Alex Moreno was sitting in a parked white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck when he accidentally placed the vehicle in reverse and proceeded to backup at a high rate of speed.

He struck three restaurant patrons — one adult female and two adult males — that were sitting at an outdoor dining area.

All three were transported to a local hospital where the female victim succumbed to her injuries. The two men suffered non life threatening injuries. A woman who was a passenger in the truck was uninjured.

The female victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

“I’m so grateful that my friend grabbed and pulled me away because the pickup truck was coming in my direction,” Susan Lizarazo told KPIX 5. “I was panicking and in shock and I still feel that way at this moment.”

Investigators said Moreno was believed to be impaired at the time the collision occurred. He was subsequently booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Alex Moreno, San Jose Police Mug Shot



This was the 24th fatal collision, and 25th victim of 2021.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Detective O’Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” on the link below.