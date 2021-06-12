VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 33-year-old Vallejo man was discovered fatally shot inside a car near the Marina Vista Apartments complex early Saturday morning.
Vallejo police said officers responded at 6:19 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive man who appeared to be injured inside of a vehicle parked in front of 201 Maine Street.
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.
Emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The man’s name was being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.
No further information was available as of Saturday morning. The slaying was Vallejo's 4th homicide of 2021.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective B. Murphy 707-648-5430 or Detective T. Schillinger at 707-648-4278.