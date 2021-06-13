HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A 77-year-old grandmother was killed and her son and grandson injured in a solo vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 101 in Healdsburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said officers from the Santa Rosa office were dispatched to investigate a solo vehicle crash along southbound US-101 south of central Healdsburg at 6:57 p.m.READ MORE: Temperatures Will Soar Into Triple Digits By Mid-Week
A preliminary investigation has revealed that an Acura MDX was traveling southbound on 101. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right onto the shoulder and collided with a guardrail.
The force of the impact caused the Acura to overturn.
The driver, a 40-year-old male from Santa Rosa, was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries.READ MORE: One Dead, One Injured In Early Morning San Jose Stabbings
Seated in the rear seat was the driver’s 10-year-old son. He was also transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver’s 77-year-old mother was seated in the right front seat. Unfortunately, she passed away at the scene.
At this time, the CHP does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.MORE NEWS: Two Women Die In Horrific Saturday Evening Rohnert Park Crash
Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it, is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.