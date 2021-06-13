SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Crews quickly contained a grass fire that blackened a large field near Hilliard Comstock Middle High School on Sunday.
The blaze, reported about 11:40 a.m. north of Ridley Avenue, produced smoke visible around the city.
No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.
Fire officials said on social media about 12:35 p.m. that the fire was contained.

*UPDATE: Vegetation Fire – Ridley Ave*
Firefighters are at scene of a grass fire to the N. of Ridley Ave. Smoke is very visible from around Santa Rosa. There are no evacuations and no structures involved. Fire is burning a large field and is contained. https://t.co/6vhza336bM pic.twitter.com/pc7p1rwnWm
— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) June 13, 2021
