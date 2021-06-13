CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Crews quickly contained a grass fire that blackened a large field near Hilliard Comstock Middle High School on Sunday.

The blaze, reported about 11:40 a.m. north of Ridley Avenue, produced smoke visible around the city.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

Fire officials said on social media about 12:35 p.m. that the fire was contained.

