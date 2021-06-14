SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — With demand for COVID-19 vaccinations waning, Santa Clara County health officials announced Monday that they will be shutting down the mass vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium on June 24th.

The announcement comes amid an optimistic COVID-19 outlook in the county with cases slowing to less than 2 per day for every 100,000 people. Almost 80 percent of county residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“We have come so far since our county’s vaccination rollout began in December 2020,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, in a news release. “Thanks to collaboration with organizations like the 49ers, Santa Clara County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation. The county will continue to tailor our vaccination program to meet the evolving needs of the community.”

Levi’s Stadium — the home field of the San Francisco 49ers — was among the highest capacity vaccination sites in California and vaccinated almost 12,000 people in a single day at its peak capacity in mid-April.

As of June 13th, the site has administered over 350,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“We felt it was important that we play a role in helping to protect our community against COVID-19 and we’re proud to have been able to do that for the past several months,” said 49ers President Al Guido of the collaboration with local health officials.

Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi’s Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county.

For additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations, and other information on vaccine administration for Santa Clara County, please visit sccfreevax.org.