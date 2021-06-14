SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Even though Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared June 15 the state’s reopening day after more than a year of pandemic lockdowns, masks — mandatory and voluntary — will likely remain for some time.

“We recommend — consistent with the CDC — if you haven’t been vaccinated and you’re in public or you’re in a large indoor settings we encourage masking wearing,” Gov. Newsom said.

Officially, masks are still required in the workplace for all employees according to Cal-OSHA guidelines. State regulators are expected to revise those workplace rules, requiring only unvaccinated workers to wear a mask, but won’t vote on the changes until Thursday.

“Businesses are eager to get back to normal. They want to get back to doing business pre-pandemic. And again, if there are mask requirements, all they’re looking for is what are those requirements so we know what to expect,” says Mark Turner, CEO of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce.

Gov. Newsom has signed an executive order lifting most health orders for the public effective June 15, including masks, physical distancing and capacity limits.

“I think 95 percent of us here at this restaurant are vaccinated if not 100 percent. So, I know that we’re all looking forward to ditching the masks as soon as possible,” says Nick Sepulvado, manager of Jack Holder’s Restaurant, in San Jose.

Sepulvado says he will eventually allow each employee to decide if they want to continue wearing masks.

But there are a number of other public spaces where masks will be required due to a combination of state and federal regulations. Public transit, hospitals and healthcare facilities, schools, homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers will continue to require masks.