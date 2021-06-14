SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 39-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for allegedly committing several burglaries throughout the city.
San Francisco police said there were 11 arrests warrants issued for Jamal Davis. He was taken into custody on Thursday in the area of 6th and Clara Streets after two officers with the Southern Station recognized him from an email alert the department had issued.
Davis was being held for a laundry list of charges. They include:
- Burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, Bail: $25,000, San Francisco Warrant.
- Burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, Bail: $25,000, San Francisco Warrant.
- Grand theft, Bail: No Bail, Enroute to: Alameda County.
- Resisting arrest, Bail: $500, San Francisco Warrant.
- Vandalism, Bail: $3,000, San Francisco Warrant.
- Burglary, grand theft, Bail: $25,000, San Francisco Warrant.
- Battery on a peace officer, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, Bail: $25, 000, San Francisco Warrant.
- Burglary(2nd), grand theft, Bail: No Bail, San Francisco Warrant.
- Burglary (2nd), possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, Bail: $25,000, San Francisco Warrant.
- Burglary (2nd), possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, battery on a peace officer, Bail: No Bail, San Francisco Warrant.
- Resisting arrest, Bail: $5000, San Francisco Warrant.
- Burglary (2nd), possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, Bail: No Bail, San Francisco Warrant.
- Vandalism, Bail: $5,000, San Francisco Warrant.