SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — One person has been arrested in an armed robbery at San Pablo restaurant and police were seeking the public’s help in finding a second suspect, releasing surveillance images of the incident Monday.

The robbery happened on June 8 at around 3:30 p.m. at the Taqueria El Mezcal on the 14200 block of San Pablo Ave. San Pablo police said an employee was approached by two suspects in the parking lot as she returned from the bank. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun that appeared to have an extended magazine.

In the video, the employee appears to struggle with the robbers, holding onto a backpack as she calls out to the restaurant for help. Eventually, the gunman wrenches the backpack away and flees with the second suspect in an older model silver SUV.

The employee did not appear to have been injured.

Police said using surveillance images, investigators were able to identify the passenger in the vehicle. He was identified as 19-yea-old Tyrone Ratliff of Richmond. On June 9, Ratliff was arrested on charges of robbery and conspiracy.

The suspect with the gun was still at large and police asked for the community’s help in identifying him. He was described as Black male in his late teens to early 20s, about six feet tall, thin build, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery was asked to contact San Pablo Police at 510-215-3150. Callers can remain anonymous.