SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three-time NBA champion and All-Star Draymond Green was named All-Defensive First Team on Monday. This is the fourth time the Golden State Warriors power forward has earned the honor.
Green also made First Team in 2015, 2016 and 2017.READ MORE: COVID Reopening: Some Mandatory, Voluntary Mask Requirements Remain After June 15
Joining Green in this year’s selection was Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Jrue Holiday and Ben Simmons.
The 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team:
🏀 Giannis AntetokounmpoREAD MORE: COVID Reopening: Monterey Sees Surge in Visitors Ahead of State Reopening
🏀 Rudy Gobert
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Jrue Holiday
🏀 Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/ZlflnyWlLR
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 14, 2021
The NBA All Defensive First Team and Second Team is selected by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. It was created in 1968-69, to honor to the best defensive players of the season.MORE NEWS: COVID Reopening: San Francisco to Align With State Guidelines on June 15
Second Team honors went to Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, 76ers Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, and Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo from the Miami Heat.