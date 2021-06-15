COVID Vaccinations: Get Vaccinated, Win Trips, Prizes, Free Food And Discounted Sports Swag
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A multiple vehicle crash at a major San Leandro intersection resulted in two people being taken to the hospital and a fire hydrant being sheared off Tuesday.

The Alameda County Fire Department said the collision between three vehicles happened at around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Halcyon Drive.

Firefighters had to saw into one vehicle to extricate a victim, while a second vehicle plowed into a fire hydrant, sending a plume of water 30-40 feet high just outside a Bank of America branch.

Two people were taken to the hospital; their conditions were unknown.

The circumstances of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

 

