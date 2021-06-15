SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A multiple vehicle crash at a major San Leandro intersection resulted in two people being taken to the hospital and a fire hydrant being sheared off Tuesday.
The Alameda County Fire Department said the collision between three vehicles happened at around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Halcyon Drive.
This morning at approximately 7:40 AM, ACFD BC04, E12, T12 & R24 responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Halcyon Drive. Three vehicles were involved, one requiring an extrication and another sheering off a fire hydrant… pic.twitter.com/g3rYZXlz4Y
Firefighters had to saw into one vehicle to extricate a victim, while a second vehicle plowed into a fire hydrant, sending a plume of water 30-40 feet high just outside a Bank of America branch.
Two people were taken to the hospital; their conditions were unknown.
The circumstances of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.
