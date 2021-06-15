SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With an intense heat wave expected to bring triple-digit temperatures to much of the Bay Area later this week, officials managing the state’s power grid are urging residents to take action now to conserve energy.

The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) issued a heat bulletin on Tuesday, as temperatures are expected to soar throughout much of the state, particularly away from the coast.

“An abnormally strong ridge of heat is forecast to bring temperatures as high as 115 degrees to the California interior that could last until the weekend. Because of the extreme heat and nighttime lows expected to cool off only between 78 and 83 degrees, the state’s electric grid will be straining to meet evening demand when air conditioners are in heavy use and solar energy generation is waning,” the agency said in a statement.

Cal ISO said its own projections show demand possibly exceeding available supply for several days this week, with the biggest deficit projected between 8 and 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The agency may call for a Flex Alert urging voluntary conservation between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Residents are urged to pre-cool their homes, use major appliances, close window coverings and charge devices and electric vehicles beforehand.

Customers are also urged to set thermostats to 78 or higher if health permits and to turn off unnecessary lights.

The National Weather Service has declared a heat advisory for much of the Bay Area starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The warming trend 🌡️ continues through the afternoon and peaks on Thursday. No matter how you slice it, it's going to be hot. How hot? Here's a quick look at max temps for the next 3 days. For the latest on ⚠️heat advisories/warnings ⚠️: https://t.co/haMHvVxQoT #Caheat #CaWx pic.twitter.com/tEAKHyssNI — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 15, 2021

From 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday, the North Bay valleys, the Santa Clara Valley and Santa Cruz Mountains will remain under a heat advisory. Meanwhile, the mountains of the North Bay and East Bay, along with inland East Bay valleys will be under an excessive heat watch, with highs expected to reach the triple digits and overnight lows to remain in the 70s and 80s.