SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As temperatures soar for inland parts of the Bay Area this week, residents can seek relief at cooling centers set up in some counties in the region.
The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) issued a heat bulletin on Tuesday, as temperatures are expected to soar throughout much of the state, particularly away from the coast.
LINKS TO INFORMATION ON BAY AREA COOLING CENTERS
Napa County (extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
San Francisco (link to SF Dept. of Emergency Management extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
San Mateo County (link to Public Health website; no cooling center info available)
San Mateo County libraries are available as cooling centers. Locations and operating hours may be found online.
In addition, the following facilities in San Mateo County have previously been used as cooling centers:
Community Room, City Hall
2415 University Ave.
East Palo Alto
Available: Air conditioning and water
Senior Center
2645 Alameda de las Pulgas
San Mateo
650-522-7490
King Community Center
725 Monte Diablo
San Mateo
650-522-7470
City of Cupertino
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
City of Gilroy
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm
Gilroy Library
350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020
City of Los Altos
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm
Los Altos Library
13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022
City of Milpitas
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm
Milpitas Library
160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035
City of Morgan Hill
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm
Morgan Hill Library
660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
City of San José
Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1pm – 6pm
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124
Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1pm – 6pm
Joyce Ellington Library
491 E. Empire St. San José, CA 95112
City of Santa Clara
Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1pm – 5pm
Senior Center
1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050
City of Saratoga
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070
Solano County Public Libraries are available as cooling centers during normal operating hours. These locations do not allow pets. For locations and hours, please visit www.solanolibrary.com.
Cities in Solano County may open additional cooling centers during high heat events. Check with local city offices for information on what may be available.
City of Benicia
City of Dixon
City of Fairfield
City of Rio Vista
City of Suisun
City of Vacaville
City of Vallejo
Vacaville will open the McBride Center at 91 Town Square as a cooling center on Thursday, 6/17 and Friday, 6/18 from noon to 8pm.
Sonoma County (link to Sonoma County extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
A reminder during periods of high temperatures:
- Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day
- Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles
- Stay in air conditioned areas
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Extra care for pets, crops and livestock
- Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
- Check up on older relatives and neighbors
- Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible.