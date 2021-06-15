SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As temperatures soar for inland parts of the Bay Area this week, residents can seek relief at cooling centers set up in some counties in the region.

The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) issued a heat bulletin on Tuesday, as temperatures are expected to soar throughout much of the state, particularly away from the coast.

LINKS TO INFORMATION ON BAY AREA COOLING CENTERS

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Marin County

Napa County (extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)

San Francisco (link to SF Dept. of Emergency Management extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)

San Mateo County (link to Public Health website; no cooling center info available)

San Mateo County libraries are available as cooling centers. Locations and operating hours may be found online.

In addition, the following facilities in San Mateo County have previously been used as cooling centers:

Community Room, City Hall

2415 University Ave.

East Palo Alto

Available: Air conditioning and water

Senior Center

2645 Alameda de las Pulgas

San Mateo

650-522-7490

King Community Center

725 Monte Diablo

San Mateo

650-522-7470

Santa Clara County

City of Cupertino

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014

City of Gilroy

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm

Gilroy Library

350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020

City of Los Altos

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm

Los Altos Library

13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022

City of Milpitas

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm

Milpitas Library

160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035

City of Morgan Hill

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm

Morgan Hill Library

660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

City of San José

Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1pm – 6pm

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124

Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1pm – 6pm

Joyce Ellington Library

491 E. Empire St. San José, CA 95112

City of Santa Clara

Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1pm – 5pm

Senior Center

1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

City of Saratoga

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1pm – 6pm

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

Solano County

Solano County Public Libraries are available as cooling centers during normal operating hours. These locations do not allow pets. For locations and hours, please visit www.solanolibrary.com.

Cities in Solano County may open additional cooling centers during high heat events. Check with local city offices for information on what may be available.

City of Benicia

City of Dixon

City of Fairfield

City of Rio Vista

City of Suisun

City of Vacaville

City of Vallejo

Vacaville will open the McBride Center at 91 Town Square as a cooling center on Thursday, 6/17 and Friday, 6/18 from noon to 8pm.

Sonoma County (link to Sonoma County extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)

