SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Fire Department on Tuesday announced the recent death of a firefighter who suffered a medical incident after fighting a fire at the SFO parking structure last week.

The fire on the fourth floor of a parking structure at the San Francisco International Airport started at around 6 a.m. last Tuesday and damaged at least six vehicles before it was brought under control.

“With great sadness, we inform you of the death of Firefighter (FF) Christopher Yock,” the statement issued by the department read. “On Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, he passed away after fighting a large fire at the San Francisco International Airport parking structure.”

San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) mourns the passing of Firefighter Christopher G. Yock. https://t.co/JbUlNYn2Zn pic.twitter.com/hqTikk4HiT — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 15, 2021

Video posted on Twitter showed a massive plume of black smoke rising from the parking garage.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, Yock and numerous other firefighters responded to the SFO parking garage fire, working hard to extinguish the fire.

“Unfortunately, after returning home from the incident, he suffered a medical emergency and passed away,” the announcement said. Fire officials confirmed Yock suffered from cardiac arrest later in the day.

Yock had served as “a valued member of the SFFD” for over 20 years, starting with the department in April of 2000. He spent most of his career at Station 10 in the city’s Richmond District, but transferred to Truck 48 as a dedicated member at the San Francisco International Airport in January of 2019.

The SFFD announced that there will be a vigil held in Yock’s honor on Thursday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Ignatius Church located at 650 Parker Avenue in San Francisco.

A celebration of Yock’s life will be held at the church the following day at 1 p.m.

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, especially his teenage son. Thank you for your continued support as we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, Firefighter Christopher Yock,” the message closed.