SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — This year’s Stern Grove Festival will be a very different experience than past festivals. The 2021 fest marks the first time Stern Grove is using an advance reservation system for each performance.

Reservations for each show will become available at 2 p.m. on the Tuesday 12 days prior to the Sunday concert date in question. For example, the reservations for the Perfume Genius show being held on Sunday, June 27th first became available to the public on Tuesday, June 15 at 2 p.m.

Each reservation is good for free four tickets or admissions to each concert. Picnic tables for up to 10 guests are also available for purchase at the Stern Grove Festival website.

The Stern Grove Festival is taking proper precautions to ensure the safety of patrons, artists and staff during the festival. In accordance with current Center for Disease Control and San Francisco Department of Public Health guidelines, the following policies will be in place this year:

Capacity will be reduced and advance reservations are required.

Limit of 4 tickets per reservation for free/general admission.

Limit of 2 tickets per reservation for Free/ADA & Seniors. ADA/Senior seating is reserved space separate from General Admission and is specifically designated for those who need it.

Please enter at the designated entrances, which open at 12 noon on concert days (#1. 19th & Sloat, .#2. Vale Ave., #3. 23rd & Wawona, #4. 21st & Wawona).

No admittance prior to 12 noon. This time may shift earlier if our capacity increases for future concerts.

General Admission reservations for up to four people are available on our concert pages (click the Free Reservations button on the concert page, available to reserve at 2pm starting 12 days before each concert).

ADA/Senior section reservations for up to two people are available on our concert pages or via phone: 415.252.6252, ext.112.

Only ADA/Senior reservations may be made over the phone.

Children 2+ must have their own reservation.

All members of your party must enter at the same time.

Please do not enter if you have a fever, are not feeling well, or are a high-risk individual.

The festival’s full schedule along with links that will take users to where they can sign up for reservations for each concert appear below.

June 20: Ledisi, The Seshen, La Doña, LadyRyan ● Reservations closed

June 27: Perfume Genius, Madame Gandhi, Honey Mahogany, LadyRyan ● Event page

July 4: San Francisco Symphony ● Event page

July 11: Thievery Corporation, Dessa, DJ Shortkut ● Event page

July 18: St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Dip, DJ Omar ● Event page

July 25: X, The Avengers, DJ Omar ● Event page

August 1: Joan Jett & the Blackhearts ● Event page

August 8: Thundercat, Cassowary, DJ Shortkut ● Event page

August 15: Fitz & The Tantrums, Devon Gilfillian, DJ Omar ● Event page

August 29: The Big Picnic featuring Tower of Power, Too $hort, DJ Shortkut ● Event page