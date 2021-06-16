SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units have contained a vegetation fire that started burning in Santa Rosa late Wednesday morning.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that firefighters were at scene of a 1/4-acre fire near the area of Porter Creek Road and Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa shortly before noon.

#PorterFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is at scene of a 1/4 acre vegetation fire near the area of Porter Creek Rd/Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. Updates to follow. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/TwOzXwa1G7 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 16, 2021

Residents traveling in the area are advised to use caution. So far, no evacuations have been issued.

There were some reports of reduced smoke after Cal Fire air support dropped fire retardant in the area.

As of 12:30 p.m., Cal Fire updated the situation and said the fire — referred to as the Porter Fire — had been contained at less than one acre. Crews will remain in the area to mop up.

#PorterFire – UPDATE – Fire is less than 1 acre and has been contained. Crews will be in the area working. Expect delays if traveling in the area. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/a3DsCDaa7l — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 16, 2021

The Santa Rosa Fire Department posted video on Twitter that showed a second vegetation fire on the 1600 Block of Burbank Avenue at 12:20 p.m. That fire appeared to be largely contained.

*Vegetation Fire – Burbank Ave*

Santa Rosa Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire in the 1600 block of Burbank Avenue and McMinn Avenue. ￼There are multiple engines at scene. No structures involved and no evacuations in place. pic.twitter.com/QsGHLw2iJm — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) June 16, 2021

The fire comes just as much of the Bay Area begins to swelter under a heat wave forecast to last the next three days. Triple-digit temperatures are expected in parts of the North and East Bay and a heat advisory has been issued that doesn’t expire until Friday.

This is a developing news story. CBS SF will provide updates as information becomes available.