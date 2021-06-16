FREMONT (CBS SF) – Authorities in Alameda County are investigating after a body was found in the hills above Fremont over the weekend.
According to the Fremont Police Department, officers were dispatched to a property in the area of Canyon Heights Drive east of Mission Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. Police said two men riding horses found a decomposing body on a hillside.
Following several hours of investigation by detectives and crime scene technicians, police said the Alameda County Coroner took possession of the body. An autopsy will be conducted.
Police said the body had no identification and that decomposition made it difficult to make an initial determination on how the person died.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department’s investigation unit at 510-790-6900. Tips can also be given via text my messaging “FremontPD” to 888777 or on their website.