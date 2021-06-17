SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area lawmakers weighed in Thursday morning following the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss a challenge by Republican-led states to the Affordable Care Act.

The court ruled 7-2 that the states and two individuals who brought the dispute do not have the legal standing to challenge the constitutionality of the law’s individual mandate to buy health insurance. The court did not address the constitutionality of Obamacare’s individual mandate or whether it can be separated from the remainder of the law, the other two issues raised by the states.

The ruling from the Supreme Court is a major victory for President Biden and Democrats, who have fought to shield the Affordable Care Act from numerous attempts by Republicans to kill it both through legislation and in the courts.

“Once again, the Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act and the transformational protections it provides every American, no matter where they get their coverage,” read a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a landmark victory for Democrats’ work to defend protections for people with pre-existing conditions against Republicans’ relentless efforts to dismantle them. On day one of our House Majority, Democrats acted decisively to throw the full legal weight of the House of Representatives into the fight against this GOP lawsuit. We will never forget how Republican leaders embraced this monstrous suit to rip away millions of Americans’ health care in the middle of a deadly pandemic.”

Thanks to the tireless advocacy of Americans across the country and the work of Democrats in Congress, the Affordable Care Act endures as a pillar of American health and economic security alongside Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 17, 2021

East Bay congressman Rep. Eric Swalwell said in a tweet, “The Supreme Court has rejected the Republican war on quality, affordable coverage.”

The ACA is here to stay! The Supreme Court has rejected the Republican war on quality, affordable coverage. This is a major win for people with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion, & the 20 million+ Americans who receive coverage through the federal marketplace. https://t.co/G14t25zOEt — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 17, 2021

California Assemblymember Buffy Wicks called the Thursday morning decision “great news to start the day.”

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has rejected the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act. READ MORE: San Francisco Stabbing Victim Anh 'Peng' Taylor Came To Bay Area Searching For American Dream Great news to start the day. This means that more than 31M Americans get to keep their health coverage. And those w/preexisting conditions will cont. to be protected.https://t.co/crxTYYtPFR — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) June 17, 2021

California Attorney General Rob Bonta called the decision “a victory for each and every American, our nation’s healthcare, and the rule of law.” His predecessor, Xavier Becerra – who as AG repeatedly filed lawsuits in defense of Obamacare – is now the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services which oversees the Affordable Care Act. President Biden and Becerra have vowed to expand the ACA.

#BREAKING: #SCOTUS ruled in our favor and has held that the ACA is the law of the land. Today’s decision is a victory for each and every American, our nation’s healthcare, and the rule of law. Rest easy tonight knowing your healthcare is safe. #ProtectOurCare pic.twitter.com/HK59mSJohY — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) June 17, 2021

California led a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in the most recent defense of the ACA after the Trump Administration sided with a group of Republican states in arguing that the individual mandate was not only unconstitutional, but because that provision is central to the act as a whole, the entire 900-page statute should fall as well.