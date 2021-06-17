Heat Wave:Bay Area Cooling Centers Offer Relief From Heat Wave
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A brush fire broke out off the side of a highway in San Jose for the second afternoon in a row, damaging at least two vehicles and injuring at least one person, according to firefighters.

Crews were called to the area along Highway 101 and 31st Street near the McKee Road interchange in East San Jose shortly after 4 p.m. Thursdsay

According to the San Jose Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital and two vehicles caught fire. A nearby home was also threatened, but firefighters were able to contain the fire shortly before 4:50 p.m.

San Jose firefighters on the scene of a brush fire that broke out near Highway 101 and 31st Avenue in East San Jose on June 17, 2021. (CBS)

Neighbors told KPIX 5 reporter Maria Medina that one man suffered burns while he was trying to protect his home from the flames.

No further injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thursday’s fire comes amid a major heat wave and a day after multiple fires broke out along Interstate 280 and Meridian Avenue near Downtown San Jose. In Wednesday’s incident, one vehicle was destroyed.