SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A manhunt is underway Thursday for a possibly dangerous suspect in an armed home invasion in Contra Costa County over a month ago.

The incident happened in San Pablo on May12th , but police just released surveillance video of the crime late Thursday afternoon.

The clip shows two suspects cornering a man as he watered his lawn while a third suspect waited in a getaway car.

The two suspects are seen pulling out guns and dragging the man into his home.

Police said they also threatened to kill six family members inside. The suspects made off with personal items and approximately $5,000 in cash.

Police were able to use public safety cameras to identify the suspects’ vehicle, which led authorities to arrest two of the suspects Thursday morning.

They were identified as 26-year-old Vallejo resident Tahj Reagan and 32-year-old Antioch resident Antwon Redmon.

Investigators are still looking for 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Pierre Vines. Authorities say Vines could be armed and dangerous.

The victims were not seriously injured, but investigators believe they were targeted.