OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was arrested after trying to approach Governor Gavin Newsom during an event in Oakland Thursday, authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Gov. Newsom "was approached by an aggressive individual" and was arrested by CHP officers after members of the governor's security detail removed Newsom from the situation.
The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Berkeley resident Serge Emanuel Benoit Chaumette Jr. He was booked at the Santa Rita Jail.
A CHP spokesperson would not confirm reports the governor had a water bottle thrown at him. Newsom was in Oakland Thursday to promote relief for small businesses affected by the pandemic.
The CHP, which provides security to public officials, said it was investigating the incident.
