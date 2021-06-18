LAKE BERRYESSA, Napa County (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s deputies riding jet skis saved a bull from drowning in Lake Berryessa, the sheriff’s office said. Thursday.
A post on the Napa County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page said the incident happened on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it received a call about a cow drowning in the lake.READ MORE: Martinez Vegetation Fire Causing Train Delays
Deputies James Hartley and Joe Schiavoni arrived to the shoreline of East Side Road and found an exhausted bull 400 yards off the shoreline struggling in water about 25 feet deep.READ MORE: San Leandro Appoints Retired Police Chief Susan Manheimer As Interim Chief
The deputies worked together to rope the bull, then carefully pulled him to shore with their sheriff’s department jet skis.MORE NEWS: Shooting Kills Driver Of Vehicle In Walnut Creek
“The owner of the bull is thankful for the quick thinking and hard work,” said the Facebook post. “Excellent job out there!”