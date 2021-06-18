PETALUMA (BCN) – A 48-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Thursday morning for assault with a deadly weapon following a stabbing that occurred, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Caulfield Lane and Hopper Street. The person who reported the stabbing told police that two men were involved in an altercation that resulted in one of them stabbing the other in the chest.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 51-year-old man on the ground, clutching his chest and with a large amount of blood on his shirt. The victim was able to direct the officers to a man standing near the crime scene, who police determined was responsible for the stabbing.

The suspect has been identified as Edwin Torres. He was detained while officers on scene completed their investigation. Witnesses in the area also identified Torres as the suspect. According to the victim and statements by witnesses, Torres used a fixed blade knife during the assault. After stabbing the man, Torres the knife in a nearby waterway, according to police.

Officers were unable to recover the weapon.

Torres was booked into Sonoma County Jail. The victim was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

