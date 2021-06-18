SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Daly City man was arrested Thursday in the June 3 attempted robbery and brutal beating of a UPS delivery driver, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SFPD investigators identified 27-year-old Sean Doherty as one of two suspects in the June 3 incident in which a UPS driver of Asian heritage who was beaten by an assailant and struck by a vehicle during a robbery attempt on Gough Street in San Francisco.
Doherty has been booked into the San Francisco County Jail for robbery, conspiracy and hit-and-run with injury.
The 40-year-old UPS driver said the man punched him as they struggled over a package on Gough Street. Police said the driver was then struck by a tan, Toyota SUV driven by a second suspect, Sean Doherty. The other suspect is still at large, police said.
The UPS driver is recovering from his injuries.MORE NEWS: California Unemployment Rate Falls for 4th Straight Month, Regains Half of Jobs Lost in Pandemic
