SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Flames and a towering smoke plume billowed out of the top of a six-story apartment building Saturday morning in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood as a 1-alarm fire erupted inside the building.

San Francisco fire officials reported the blaze at the Sierra Madre Apartments in the 400 block of Leavenworth St. at around 6:30 a.m.

Arriving firefighters were confronted by a chaotic scene. Some residents had self evacuated, but several others were trapped on the upper floors.

While some firefighters mounted a fire fight, others quickly focused on getting residents out of the upper floors of the building on fire escapes but also ladders.

It was not immediately known how many residents and their pets were rescued by firefighters.

There was no initial reports of injuries to residents or firefighters.