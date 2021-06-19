SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman and two men were wounded early Saturday morning when a gunman opened fire outside the Aura nightclub near San Jose State, authorities said.

Hours later, a man was wounded in an unrelated shooting near the intersection of Post and Market streets.

Investigators said the shooting outside the popular nightclub located in the 300 block of S. 1st Street took place around 12:04 a.m.

Arriving officers found three victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries down in the sidewalk. Video from the scene showed the victims being responsive to first responders.

Units are currently at the scene of a triple shooting in the 300 Block of S. 1st St. Two male victims and one female victim with NON-life threatening injuries. Unknown suspect/motive. Additional info when it becomes available. READ MORE: Santa Clara County Mounts Effort to Boost Vaccination Rate to Reach Herd Immunity TOC 12:04 AM pic.twitter.com/I0vFPo9ub3 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 19, 2021

No other details regarding motive or a description of the gunman has been released.

The second shooting took place several blocks away at 2:46 a.m. near the intersection of Post and Market streets near the Internal Revenue Service building.

Police said a man suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening. There was no information immediately available on a suspect or motive.