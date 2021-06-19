UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A massive power outage early Saturday evening disrupted electrical service to at least 50,000 customers in Alameda County, mostly homes in Union City and Newark.
Pacific Gas & Electric officials said there were 33,000 customers without power in Union City and 17,000 in Newark. They lost electrical service at around 6:54 p.m.
Officials were warning motorists to be aware that stop signs may not be working.
“Traffic signals not functioning,” the Union City police said in a release. “Railroad arms stuck in down position. Treat non-functioning signals as a stop sign.”
The power outage also forced BART officials to shut down the South Hayward Station and put a bus bridge in place.
Crews were trying to determine the cause of the outage. There was no immediate word on when power would be restored.