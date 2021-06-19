MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS/AP) — A wildfire burning in the Los Padres National Forest near Big Sur in Monterey County on Friday has burned at least 2,000 acres in less than 24 hours, prompting evacuations.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Willow Fire broke out in the Ventana Wilderness northwest of the Arroyo Seco recreation area .

The fire began Thursday night in the Los Padres National Forest around 8 p.m. Thursday night, about 15 miles southeast of Big Sur, amid hot and dry conditions and by Friday evening had spread to about 1,800 acres, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen said.

“The fire is burning in steep, rugged and brushy terrain that is accessible only by hiking in. Weather conditions are hot and dry with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees with low humidity levels,” officials said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The fire was burning east toward the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, a Buddhist monastery located in a remote valley. However, no buildings had burned.

The fire was climbing uphill among chaparral, grass and scrub. The steep, remote area meant that the 500 firefighters had to hike in to battle the flames, Madsen said.

They were aided by water-dropping aircraft.

However, the blaze was heading toward an area that burned last year, which could deprive it of fuel, Madsen said.

Most people evacuated the zen center but members of the zen center’s fire crew stayed in order to run a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” said Sozan Miglioli, president of San Francisco Zen Center, which operates the monastery.

“Our water supplies are good and we are well prepared for this situation,” Miglioli said in a statement.

An evacuation order was also issued for the Arroyo Seco Campground, which was full ahead of the Father’s Day weekend, Olson said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, though Olson said thunder was observed in the area Thursday.

The Willow Fire is burning near burn scars of two other recent major wildfires, last year’s Dolan Fire and the Soberanes fire of 2016.

@MCoSheriff has issued an Evacuation Warning for areas north of Arroyo Seco Campground to Anastasia Canyon; west of Carmel Valley Rd, & East of Tassajara Rd.

Does not include Lambert Flatts, Cachagua Rd or areas east of Carmel Valley Rd.

Map: https://t.co/g2WwsrAEcX#WillowFire pic.twitter.com/sezw7rcVo1 — Monterey County Office of Emergency Services (@MontereyCoOES) June 18, 2021

The cause of the fire was under investigation, though Olson said thunder was observed in the area Thursday.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report